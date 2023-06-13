Sushant Singh Rajput's precious moments with his pet Fudge

It's been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The news of his demise shook the nation but the actor is still fondly remembered for his work and his persona

Sushant Singh Rajput with Fudge

Sushant Singh Rajput, whose death anniversary is on June 14, was an actor who received a lot of love for his performances from fans be it on the small screen or in theatres. Fans also adored his precious moments with his pet dog Fudge.

Fudge, died on earlier this year. Priyanka Singh, the late actor's sister, shared the tragic news on Twitter. Priyanka shared some images of the dog posing with her and Sushant in an emotional Instagram post. She posted, 'So long Fudge! You joined your friend’s Heavenly territory… will follow soon! Till then… so heart broken (sic),' she tweeted. She also shared a picture of Sushant with Fudge and another picture of her with Fudge

The actor was an animal lover. Soon after his death it was revealed that while the actor's family had been taking care of Fudge, there were three other dogs named Amar, Akbar and Anthony at his farmhouse for whom Sushant had sent money for, just a day before he tragically passed away.

Here's looking at some of the actor's precious moments with his pet Fudge

The first picture shows the bond Sushant and his pet shared. Fudge caresses Sushant's face as the actor relaxes and sips on his drink.

This one shows the duo enjoying a run together and the actor called his pet 'my love.' The actor had captioned the post, 'If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.” #mylove #Fudge ð«â¤ï¸~ Kafka on the Shore #murakami.'

“If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge ð«â¤ï¸

Sushant and his pet buddy enjoy a boat ride together