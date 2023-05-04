While it's a matter of joy for cricket lovers and Dhoni fans across the country, it is also delightful news for the fans of the late Bollywood superstar, Sushant Singh Rajput, as his fans will get a chance to watch the star on the silver screen once again

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Listen to this article Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' to re-release in theatres on May 12 x 00:00

Amidst the massive frenzy around the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the top of it, the never-ending craze for India's former cricket captain, M.S. Dhoni, fondly known as Mahi by millions of diehard fans, the makers of 2016 superhit sports drama, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', have decided to re-release the movie in theatres on May 12.

Starring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the titular role, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' is a blockbuster biopic which revolves around the life of the legendary cricket star, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and beautifully chronicles his journey from being a railway ticket collector to becoming an Indian cricket icon.

While it's a matter of joy for cricket lovers and Dhoni fans across the country, it is also delightful news for the fans of the late Bollywood superstar, Sushant Singh Rajput, as his fans will get a chance to watch the star on the silver screen once again. Rajput, who passed away in 2020, was last seen in his swansong, 'Dil Bechara', which was an official Hindi remake of the coming-of-age American romance drama, 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

Calling the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer movie 'an incredibly special film', and revealing the reason behind re-releasing the movie, Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star, said, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios, but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen."

Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, apart from Sushant Singh Rajput, the movie also stars Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releases in theatres on May 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.