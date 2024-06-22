Swara Bhasker calls out food blogger Nalini for fat-shaming a breast-feeding mother, questions, ‘You are a nutritionist?’

Swara Bhasker quickly responded to Nalini's derogatory post about her and wrote, “She had a baby. And do better, Nalini.”

Swara Bhasker never shies away from putting forth her opinion wherever she needs to. This time, it was food blogger Nalini who was on Swara's target. Nalini shared a 'now and then' picture of Swara and wrote, “What did she eat?” This prompted Swara to give her a taste of her own medicine. Swara quickly responded to Nalini's post and wrote, “She had a baby. And do better, Nalini.”

This quickly got Swara's fans' attention, who came out in support of the actress. They criticized Nalini for her mean comment. One wrote, "Bodyshaming IS NOT COOL. Removing you from my followers list and blocking you.” Another user wrote, “Shame on you. Unfollowed you.” “She’s a mother now, so yeah, she did put on some weight. Grow up @NalinisKitchen and stop body shaming!”, wrote another user.

She had a baby. And do better Nalini! https://t.co/ABSK3brzK8 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 21, 2024

But this argument further escalated when Nalini again responded to Swara. Nalini in her tweet wrote, "I was doing well, but you got in my way by spreading hatred on my vegetarian post. I regularly promote vegetarianism, and that post was just part of it. Your response turned it into a communal issue, which is why I didn't respond that day.”

She further wrote, “Your food choices are your own, and I have no issue with that. However, I am free to express and promote vegetarianism. Yes, I am vegetarian and understand that dairy can be cruel in some way. I will be more proud when I become vegan.”

“You turned my post into a communal issue. You have a huge fan base, so please think twice before making such comments. Your words can impact society and cause significant trouble for people like me,” she added.

Nalini concluded the message by writing, “I accept my mistake by posting your photos and will delete them soon. DARO MAT accept your mistakes and delete hate against me. Have a beautiful morning. Enjoy your breakfast."

Let’s get into this! U got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post- clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism you chose to shame a breast-feeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist? https://t.co/lpPtgMHe1w — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 22, 2024

After this post, Swara felt compelled to address the issue and she wrote, “Let’s get into this! U got upset that I called out your veg-supremacy post- clearly intended to target Muslims on Bakr-Eid. Ok. But instead of engaging with me on vegetarianism you chose to shame a breast-feeding mother of an infant for putting on weight?? You are a nutritionist?”