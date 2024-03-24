Yesterday, as Raabiyaa turned 6 months old, Swara took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the baby girl

Swara Bhasker shares pics with Raabiyaa

Listen to this article Swara Bhasker shares pics with baby girl Raabiyaa as she turns 6 months old x 00:00

Swara Bhasker and her husband, Fahad Ahmad, were blessed with a baby girl on September 23. They named her Raabiyaa Rama Ahmad. Yesterday, as Raabiyaa turned 6 months old, Swara took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the baby girl. In one of the pictures, Fahad, dressed in a white kurta, was seen posing for a picture as he held his little princess close to his heart. In another picture from the series, we could see the new mommy Swara holding her little bundle of joy in her arms. The series also includes pictures with Raabiyaa’s nani and tata.



While sharing the pictures, Swara Bhasker made sure that her daughter's face isn’t visible in any picture. Earlier, the actress has opened up about her decision to not reveal her baby’s face in public. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “Why should I reveal my child’s face or my child in general ...for the cruelty of strangers to be satiated? I’m not ready for that at the moment.”



Further in the conversation, Swara shed light on the use of social media and negative trolling. The actress shared..., “I think with the advent of paparazzi culture, and the combination of phone cameras and social media, voyeurism has become the norm in our society. Harmless gossip about celebrities is one side of that and trolling and vile online abuse is the other side of that coin. The sponsored negative social media campaigns and targeted trolling and cyber bullying that goes in is something that I don’t want my child to go through. Hence as a new parent, I completely understand not wanting to expose my child to this kinds of negativity and unkindness.”



Swara is not the only actress who has been adamant about keeping her little one away from the glitter and glamour of the industry. Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Rani Mukerji are among a few who have actively made an effort to keep their children away from the camera.



Swara and politician Fahad had a court marriage on February 16 this year. They followed it up with a week-long celebration in March in Delhi at the actress' maternal grandmother's residence.

ADVERTISEMENT