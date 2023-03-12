Swara Bhasker shares pictures from haldi ceremony with Fahad Ahmad

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 March,2023 07:40 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Swara captioned the post, “Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together"

Pic: Swara Bhasker on Instagram


Swara Bhasker took to social media to share pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies after registering her marriage last month. The actor tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in Delhi.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)




Swara took to Instagram to share some fun pictures from her Haldi ceremony and captioned the post, "Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar" While the groom opted for a white kurta, Swara is seen in a multicoloured traditional outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Taking to Instagram stories the actress shared pictures from the rehearsals for her sangeet ceremony with her girl gang.  Swara also shared videos where her mom is seen shaking a leg with a guest. She shared a few pictures where she is seen sharing a hug with her husband. In another video Swara is seen in an orange outfit with a maang tika as she gets her make-up done, she captioned the post #sangeet ready. Among other pictures were those of guests enjoying the ceremonies and the setup for the functions. She also shared a closeup of her intricate mehendi design.

In what came as a surprise to both fans and the media, Swara had announced that she had registered her marriage with politician Fahad Ahmad last month. Sharing the news, Swara had posted on her social media accounts and also tagged Ahmad, who is the state president of Samajwadi Party's youth wing -- Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"

