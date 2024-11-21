Swara Bhasker who is married to Fahad Ahmad took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!)"

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Swara Bhasker strongly reacts to trolls criticising her wardrobe choices after marrying a Muslim x 00:00

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who has taken a break from acting after she embraced motherhood with daughter Raabiyaa, has now strongly reacted to the criticism she’s received for her wardrobe choices after marrying a Muslim man. Swara shared a post that showed her dressing before and after marrying politician Fahad Ahmad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swara Bhasker on criticism for her outfits post-marriage

Swara Bhasker took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!)... Here are more pics of me post-marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung. I'm sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol!”

I didn’t realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung 💩 Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn’t fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol! pic.twitter.com/z5SshleHCB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 20, 2024

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 in court under the Special Marriage Act. They are parents to baby girl Raabiyaa born in September of the same year.

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

Fahad Ahmad is a Samajwadi Party leader, who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) and was fielded from the Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar) during the recent Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

Fahad Ahmad was a student activist, who fought against the scholarships for SC and ST, calling for equal opportunities for students to secure admissions. He took it up during his convocation and asked the chairman of TISS to look into it or he won’t accept his degree. As the institution tried to remove him from the PhD program, Fahad took the legal route and won the case in Bombay HC. Fahad has been a part of relief work during COVID-19 and also helped in relief work during the Delhi riots.

Swara Bhasker’s work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Swara has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Mrs Falani'. The film is based on 8 different stories and will see the actress pulling off 8 different characters belonging to different regions, speaking different dialects, and sporting different attires in one single movie.

In the film, Swara will be seen in the role of a homemaker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and others. Reportedly, going the extra mile, Swara also got her nose pierced for the film. The film has been produced by 'Three Arrows' and 'Sita Films', and the makers will soon announce the release date of the film.