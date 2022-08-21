Swara Bhasker turns writer with next

“I feel I [would] like to choose those stories that I believe in, and that will ultimately reflect in my body of work. I am really excited about the projects that I am involved in”

Swara Bhasker

After front-lining female-oriented films like Nil Battey Sannata (2015) and Anaarkali of Aarah (2017), Swara Bhasker has penned a film that will be fronted by a female protagonist. A love triangle with an element of humour, the film will be co-produced by Bhasker. “You feel the soul, authenticity and honesty of stories written by women much more, in women-centric movies. The film is based on two best friends, and we are looking for a co-producer.”

Meanwhile, the actor will be seen in Kamal Pandey’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar, a dark comedy about four married friends who travel to Goa for a holiday. They subsequently find themselves preparing for an extraordinary adventure. “I feel I [would] like to choose those stories that I believe in, and that will ultimately reflect in my body of work. I am really excited about the projects that I am involved in.”

