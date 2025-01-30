Swara Bhasker's X account gets suspended, actress claims 'mass reporting aimed at supressing her freeodm of speech'

Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker has been locked out and permanently suspended from her X (formerly Twitter) slammed social media platform X after her account was suspended over alleged copyright violations.

Swara Bhasker criticises X

The actress took to her Instagram handle to express her frustration, revealing that two of her tweets were flagged for copyright infringement, leading to her account being locked and ultimately suspended. Swara penned a detailed post along with screenshots of the posts that were flagged. One of the posts had a picture of her daughter holding the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.

Sharing a screenshot of her suspended X account, Swara wrote, “You can’t make this stuff up!!!!) Dear X, Two images from two tweets have been marked as ‘copyright infringements’. Basis which my X account is locked / disabled, I can’t access it and permanent suspension has been approved by your teams. One with an orange background and text in Hindi Devnaagri script reading “Gandhi Hum Sharmindaa hain, Tere qaatil zindagi hain” is a popular slogan of the progressive movement in India. There is no copyright violation. It is akin to urban modern folk idiom.”

Her post further read, “The second image marked as a violation is an image of MY OWN child with her face concealed waving an Indian flag and with writing ‘HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY India. How can this possibly be a copyright infringement ???? Who has a copyright on my child’s likeness??? Both of these complaints are ridiculous and untenable by any rational, logical and objective understanding of any legal definition of copyright. If these tweets have been mass reported they are aimed to harass the user I.e. myself and are aimed at suppressing my freedom of speech and expression. Kindly review and reverse your decision.”

Latest news about Swara Bhasker

The actress has been away from the movies for sometime now and has been quite vocal about politics and various issues in the country. She uses X to voice her opinion on several matters concerning the country. Last year, she also campaigned for her husband Fahad Ahmed who lost his maiden election during the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. He contested from the Anushakti Nagar seat in the state on ticket by Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party. The couple who campaigned together in the days leading to the election have accepted their defeat. Swara took to social media and spoke about the defeat but also praised Fahad for going down with a fight.