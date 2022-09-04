Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis orders detailed probe
Mumbai Crime: Andheri teen’s killers nabbed from Gujarat
After leaving Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold his first public meeting in Jammu today
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Chinese loan apps case: ED raids Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree
Maharashtra: Former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in accident
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Swara Bhaskers Jahaan Chaar Yaar tickets to be priced at Rs 75 on National Cinema Day

Swara Bhasker's 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' tickets to be priced at Rs 75 on National Cinema Day

Updated on: 04 September,2022 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The MAI also said that 75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the pandemic-induced lockdowns

Swara Bhasker's 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' tickets to be priced at Rs 75 on National Cinema Day

Swara Bhasker. Pic/Yogen Shah


To celebrate the National Cinema Day on September 16, Swara Bhasker-starrer 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' tickets will cost just Rs. 75 across the country as the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) offers a special price to celebrate cinema.


The MAI also said that 75 tickets were a 'thank you' gesture for moviegoers who contributed to the successful re-opening of cinemas post the pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker: Sought a different role from one I was offered


Producer Vinod Bachchan delighted on MAI announcing National Cinema Day on September 16: "I think this is wonderful news for cinema lovers all across the Country. MAIs decision to celebrate national cinema day by offering tickets at Rs. 75 to consumers might bring audiences together to enjoy a day in the theatre."

"I am delighted that our film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' releasing on September 16 can be enjoyed by the audience on National Cinema Day."

'Jahaan Chaar Yaar' also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra is a story of four female friends reunited for an unexpected adventure in Goa, explore their individual identities through dangerous yet quirky set of events which help them to return to their respective roles of housewives with revived spirits.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
swara bhaskar bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK