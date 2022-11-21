×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, eastern suburbs stare at bridge mess!
Mehrauli murder case: Aftab used nail, hammer to break Walkar’s joints
Mumbai: Kandivli hospital to become major learning hub
Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma loses battle to brain stroke, dies at 24
Maharashtra reports 78 new Covid-19 cases, active tally now 811
5 killed, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > T Series files complaint against unknown accused for attempting to malign Bhushan Kumar

T-Series files complaint against unknown accused for attempting to malign Bhushan Kumar

Updated on: 21 November,2022 10:45 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

T-Series released a statement on Monday

T-Series files complaint against unknown accused for attempting to malign Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar. File Pic


T-Series released a statement on Monday morning, stating that the company has filed a complaint against unknown accused for attempting to malign chairman Bhushan Kumar. 


The statement read, "T-Series has filed a complaint for impersonation, forgery and fraud against certain unknown accused who are attempting to malign our Managing Director, Mr. Bhushan Kumar. Through the use of foreign phone number+32 460258213 & other number, accused imposters, posing as Mr. Kumar, reached out to several persons through distasteful messages. The bluff of the accused imposters was promptly called out by persons who are personally known to Mr. Kumar. Further, the persons targeted immediately alerted Mr. Kumar of the incidents that had occurred. Upon receipt of this information, T-Series swiftly filed an FIR against the accused imposters. In light of the same a police investigation is currently underway."



The statement also said that Kumar is being 'targeted by persons acting out of malicious intent.' "The motive behind this campaign to injure Mr. Kumar’s reputation is evident, and such disgraceful and vindictive behaviour will be dealt with appropriately by official authorities. Mr. Kumar has no role to play in these events and is being targeted by persons acting out of malicious intent. Should anyone be contacted by these accused imposters, we urge them to not engage in any conversation or transaction with any such imposters. The good faith and reputation that Mr. Kumar has built for himself through this organisation and his other work, remain unscathed by these weak attempts at damaging his character."


Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Mannat' gets a diamond-studded nameplate, pictures go viral

Did you like the trailer of Govinda Naam Mera?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Music bollywood Entertainment News bhushan kumar t-series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK