Updated on: 19 July,2024 12:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Friday morning, a T-Series spokesperson issued a statement confirming the death of Tishaa Kumar

Tishaa Kumar with father Krishan Kumar at the screening of a film in 2020

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar and cousin of T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, has passed away at the age of 20. She was based in Germany and was reportedly under treatment for cancer. Tishaa passed away despite Tishaa's family ensuring the best possible treatment for her and the doctors trying their best.


On Friday morning, a T-Series spokesperson issued a statement confirming the death and said, “Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."


Born in September 2003, Tishaa was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. Several reports claim that Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer. However, the family has yet to officially confirm it.


A source close to the Kumar family confirmed the passing of Tishaa who was being treated for cancer in Germany, reported Indian Express. She died at a hospital in Germany. The source said that she was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday.

Tishaa is related to singer Tulsi Kumar and fashion designer/actress Khushali Kumar. Tishaa used to accompany her father Krishan at events organised by T-Series. She was apparently last spotted attending the success bash of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in 2023.

Krishan Kumar is a former actor, best known for the film Bewafa Sanam (1995). He is the younger brother of Gulshan Kumar, the late founder of T-Series. Born into a Punjabi family, Krishan’s father, Chandrabhan, was a fruit seller who migrated to Delhi after the partition of India. He began his career in films in the 90s as an actor, appearing in a number of films including Aaja Meri Jaan, Kasam Teri Kasam and Papa The Great. He has several films to his credit as a producer.

Both Krishan and Bhushan Kumar have been jointly running T-Series after Gulshan Kumar's death in 1997. The legendary music mogul was assassinated in broad daylight while coming out of a temple in Juhu, Mumbai. 

