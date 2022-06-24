Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati attend Dobaaraa's premiere at the London Film Festival 2022

Dobaaraa is a new-age thriller that reunites Taapsee and Anurag for the third time. Also, the pair of Taapsee & Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of Thappad

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s thriller 'Dobaaraa' premiered at the London Film Festival 2022 yesterday. The director-actor duo presented the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on 23rd June, 6 PM. The film was well-received and appreciated by the audiences. Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Pavail Gulati among many others attended the world premiere of their film.

Before screening the film at #LIFF2022, Tapsee Pannu had expressed her nervousness and excitement. The actress had mentioned, “Well, I didn’t think that this is going to get an international platform for the first-ever screening of the film. I am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction. It’s going to be honestly nerve-wracking as it’s the first time an open audience is going to watch the film. I am excited but I am also equally nervous now. But, London, yes, that makes everything feel a little better”.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, which tells compelling, edgy & genre-bending stories. Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August, 2022 in cinemas near you.

