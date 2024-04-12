Taapsee Pannu makes first post-marriage media appearance, paparazzi ask 'sir kidhar hai?'- Watch

Yesterday was the first time Taapsee made her first media appearance after her marriage with longtime beau Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu. Pic/Viral Bhayani

It was just yesterday when the entire Bollywood turned into guests for Anand Pandit’s daughter’s reception. From Shah Rukh Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty, and Raj Kundra to Abhishek Bachchan and Ameesha Patel, the entire B-town graced the blue carpet with their presence. Although this caught our attention, there was one celebrity whose presence made us super happy. It was newlywed Taapsee Pannu who wowed everyone in her red saree.

Yesterday was the first time Taapsee made her first media appearance after her marriage with longtime beau Mathias Boe. The actress wore a stunning red saree which she paired with a stunning strappy golden blouse. The actress tied her hair in a chic bun and decorated it with a beautiful gajra. She put on striking red lipstick and intricate jewellery to enhance her look. As soon as Taapsee arrived on the blue carpet, the paparazzi congratulated the actress. As paparazzi extended their wishes, Taapsee, with folded hands, thanked everyone.

Later, when the paparazzi asked her ‘sir kidhar hai,’ the actress couldn't resist but kept on blushing and said ‘tum log mujhe marvaoge.’

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dominating the headlines since reports of their Udaipur wedding emerged. The two got married in an intimate ceremony on March 22 in Udaipur. Since the reports surfaced, we have been waiting for confirmation from the actress herself, but she had been tight-lipped until now when she decided to break the silence. Recently, Taapsee Pannu broke her silence over her wedding and shared that she never wanted it to be a secret, but she was also not sure if she wanted people to be involved in her personal life.

The actor officially confirmed her wedding in a conversation with HT City and said, 'I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself."