Taapsee Pannu reportedly married long-time beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on March 23.

Taapsee Pannu Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Khel Khel Mein' shoot in Udaipur, which is also where she allegedly married Mathias Boe x 00:00

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been making headlines for her alleged wedding with Mathias Boe, has reportedly wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film ‘Khel Khel Mein’ alongside Akshay Kumar in Udaipur. Interestingly, it is also the same place where Taapsee is said to have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The update on the wrap-up was shared by actress Pragya Jaiswal, who posted pictures of a three-tier cake as a part of the celebration. She wrote, “One hell of a ride.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Khel Khel Mein' team also shot some portions of the film in London last year, followed by the second schedule in Udaipur.

Reportedly, the film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Wedding

Taapsee and Mathias reportedly married in Udaipur on March 23. As per News18, it was an intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. "The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way," a source informed the portal.

The two met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020. Back in 2023, Mathias was a part of Taapsee's birthday roast where he said in Hindi, "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai."

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

She will next be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience.

(With inputs from ANI)