Although Taapsee Pannu was not born at that time and her parents got married in 1986, her father witnessed certain horrifying incidents during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Taapsee Pannu is among those actors who did not get everything on a platter and her life has been full of ups and downs. She recalled her initial years and shared her family's experiences during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Although she was not born at that time and her parents got married in 1986, her father witnessed certain horrifying incidents. However, she feels that her family was fortunate as they did not have to bear the losses during the time like many others.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she shared, "My parents got married in '86. So this was before that. And they were thankfully much better than a lot of others who went through what they went through. My mom fortunately didn't see any of the riots. Even though she was in Delhi only. She was in the Yamuna Paar area. My dad was in Shakti Nagar and he did see it. But I mean they burnt the car and all of that. But it was not like this bad that they lost their entire thing. No, it didn't really... We were one of those fortunate ones who didn't get affected that adversely. My dad saw it on the doorstep."

She added that her parents never spoke about that period. "They really never mentioned it or even when they mentioned it to me, they never mentioned it in a way that it has left a scar or anything of that sort," shared the 'Rashmi Rocket' actor. Taapsee spoke about her initial years and shared that "money used to be always an issue." She was brought up in a middle-class family where her expenses were restricted.

She said, "I didn't even get pocket money. I was told that how much you have to spend, you will get the same amount of money. So, the expenses were so controlled at home that if you have to buy new clothes once or twice a year, you can't do more than that. So, I was that annoying kid who used to roll on the floor in shops when I didn't get the clothes I wanted. My mom was like, 'no, you will only get on your birthday or Diwali', once or twice a year, you will get new clothes."

Taapsee added that the restrictions on her spending became a motivation for her to earn. "I said that there would come a day when I would not look at the price tag. So my motivation was, that I didn't want to keep begging for money. I want to spend my money. I really like spending money." "I have worked hard to earn my money. I would want to spend it on myself. And I've been very honest about the fact that I don't want to die rich. I want to live rich with the money that I have earned with a lot of hard work," said the actor.

Taapsee is known for her powerful performances in movies such as 'Pink', 'Thappad', 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Shabaash Mithu', among others. Although she made her Bollywood debut with 'Chashme Baddoor' in 2013, she gained a lot of prominence with her movies such as 'Baby' and 'Pink'.

