Taapsee Pannu sets internet ablaze as she flips her hair in a yellow bikini at Miami beach, WATCH

The 'Haseen Dillruba' star who has cemented her place in showbiz as an accomplished actor with her amazing acting skills, on Saturday afternoon, set the internet ablaze as she channelled her inner mermaid in Miami

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently on vacation in America and for the last few days, Taapsee has been treating her fans with amazing photos and videos of her American holiday.

The actor who is on a month-long holiday in the USA is busy travelling to different cities and American states. From New York to San Fransico and from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, Taapsee who is happily hopping from one place to another has been giving a sneak peek of her American sojourn to her fans on social media.

The 'Haseen Dillruba' star who has cemented her place in showbiz as an accomplished actor with her amazing acting skills, on Saturday afternoon, set the internet ablaze as she channelled her inner mermaid in Miami.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee posted a video of her chilling at a beach in Miami. Clad in a black bikini, Taapsee can be seen running happily towards the beach. Later in the video, the actor can be seen oozing oomph as she makes a splash in the blue waters in a yellow bikini.

The actor looks drop-dead gorgeous when she flips her hair in the water in slow-motion. "Miami you beauty !", Taapsee captioned her beautiful and beachy post. Reacting to Taapsee's latest Instagram post, a fan wrote, 'Omg' with fire emojis. 'Hottyyy' commented another fan with fire emojis. "Most beautiful queen of million hearts", read another comment.

Last month, Taapsee had posted delightful photos and video on Instagram where she was seen walking on the bustling streets of New York in a saree. "This May there was no “might” to my summer vacation….. its grounding to travel, its liberating to be a tourist… New York …. Nothing comes close the madness and chaos you imbibe…", read the caption of her New York special holiday post.

Taapsee who is currently vacationing in America with her sister Shagun Pannu, was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's sci-fi mystery thriller, 'Doobaara', which was an Hindi adaptation of a 2018 Spanish film called 'Mirage'.

Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak'. The film, directed by Tarn Dudeja, also features Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. Taapsee Pannu also has 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', a sequel to her 2021 film, 'Haseen Dillruba' in her kitty.