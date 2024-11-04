Bollywood's versatile actor Tabu is the recipient of numerous awards including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. She has also been honoured with the Padma Shri

Tabu's best performances - Stills from Haider, Khufiya Pic/X

Actor Tabu, who is known for her impactful roles in superhit movies is celebrating her birthday on November 4. Tabu has established her name in Bollywood because of her versatile and natural acting talent. She is the recipient of numerous awards including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards. She has also been honoured with the Padma Shri. Check out her most powerful roles over the years.

Haider

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the play 'Hamlet' by William Shakespeare is adapted for the screen. Following the journey of a young guy who returns to Kashmir after learning of his father's disappearance. Not only does he hear that his father has been jailed by security agents for harbouring militants, but his mother is also in a relationship with his very own uncle. Intense tension ensues between mother and son as both deal with the news of their father's death. Soon after learning that his uncle is guilty of the horrific murder, Haider (Played by Shahid Kapoor) embarks on a trip to avenge his father's death. Tabu portrayed the role of stepmother Ghazala, a woman who is a wife torn between her idealistic husband and her opportunistic brother-in-law.

Khufiya

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj the film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Azmeri Haque Badhon. ‘Khufiya’ is based on true events and is based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. 'Khufiya' presents the viewers with a unique conundrum filled with betrayal, mistrust, and deception.

Andhadhun

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film shows Ayushmann Khurrana the role of a blind piano player who accidentally gets involved in the murder of a retired actor. The film also stars Tabu, who is the actor’s wife, and Radhika Apte as Ayushmann’s girlfriend. The film was also made in Telugu as 'Maestro' and in Malayalam as 'Bhramam'.

Drishyam

Tabu plays a strong female character in the movie ‘Drishyam’. She is a cop who vows to exact revenge for her son's death, and she does it brilliantly as a no-nonsense officer. With her terrific performance as a strong female cop, there isn't a single frame where Tabu does not light the screen with her presence.

Maqbool

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Maqbool' is the adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth which features late actor Irrfan Khan in the titular role of Maqbool, a loyal but ambitious underworld henchman. His portrayal of the conflicted protagonist navigating power struggles and moral dilemmas earned him widespread praise for his intensity and depth. Tabu plays the role of Lady Macbeth ‘Nimmi’ in the film.