'Dune: Prophecy’ starring actor Tabu is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert

Tabu and Charithra Chandran Pic/X

Listen to this article 'Kind of insulting': Netizens upset after THIS ‘Bridgerton’ actor cast as young Tabu in ‘Dune' prequel x 00:00

Months after unveiling seasoned actor Tabu’s look as Sister Francesca in the upcoming series 'Dune: Prophecy', the makers announced 'Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran to play her younger version. 'Dune: Prophecy’ is set 10,000 years before the events of the recent films and is based on Sisterhood of Dune, a novel by Brian Herbert (the son of Dune author Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson.

Young Francesca.



The new HBO Original Series #DuneProphecy premieres this November on Max. pic.twitter.com/g8a1Zm5SfT — Max (@StreamOnMax) October 1, 2024

Netizens upset over Charithra Chandran’s casting as young Tabu

As the first look of Charithra Chandran surfaced on social media, netizens were upset since the actress has no resemblance to Tabu to play her younger version on screen.

One Reddit user wrote, “I can’t think of a bigger mismatch, this is kind of insulting, they can’t take the time to do a little casting call, they’re not even remotely the same shade or have similar features. Hollywood is so fucking hilarious, you could find a few dozen Bollywood actors already who resemble Tabu more wtg.”

“White people can't tell the difference. They think everyone with brown skin are the same,” added another.

One user wrote, “They both are dusky. That’s all that matters to white people.”

When Charithra Chandran spoke about colourism in showbiz

Charithra Chandran, who played Edwina Sharma in the TV series 'Bridgerton', earlier spoke out against an entertainment industry culture that she believes puts people of colour against one another. She was quoted by Deadline, "You're so focused on fighting your own that you become distracted from the people doing the oppressing. The oppressors have imposed the idea that there's only one seat at the table when what other people of colour are doing is just pulling up more chairs."

Tabu on playing Sister Francesca

Excited about the series, Tabu said, "It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It's an actor's delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful."

She added, "Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I'm so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you'll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can't wait for audiences around the world to explore it!"

'Dune: Prophecy' will follow two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.