Ajay Devgn and Tabu have worked together in multiple films in their career over 3-decades. Here's looking at the films in which they worked together

Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Listen to this article From 'Vijaypath' to 'Drishyam 2', everytime Ajay Devgn shared screen with Tabu x 00:00

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have been friends since childhood. The two grew up to be among India's finest actors. The duo has worked together in multiple films most of which have proven to be it They first shared screen in the year 1994 for the film 'Vijaypath'. Lately, there were seen in films like 'Drishyam' and 'Bholaa'.

Here's a list of all the films that Ajay and Tabu have done together:

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijaypath (1994):

The film revolves around Karan (Ajay Devgn), an honest police officer who is deeply committed to maintaining law and order in the city at all costs. His father was also a police officer who was killed in the line of duty. This event shaped Karan's dedication towards his job and his country. Directed by Farogh Siddique, the film sees Tabu play the role of Priya who is caught in the crossfire between Karan and Jay Singhani, a corrupt politician. Her character adds depth to the narrative.

Haqeeqat (1995):

Ajay Devgn's character Shiva changes his name to Ajay as he leaves his criminal life after saving a police officer and his family. He falls in love with a widow (Tabu) and marries her, but his past comes back to haunt him. The film has been directed by Kuku Kohli.

Thakshak (1999):

Ishaan is bound by tradition and friendship to protect Sunny, a gangster and his best friend. However, he faces a moral dilemma when the woman he loves testifies against Sunny.Tabu pays Suman, a young and idealistic woman who changes Ishaan's perspective about the world around them.

Ishaan is caught between a life steeped in violence and his love for Suman who abhors violence.

Drishyam (2015):

Desperate measures are taken by a man who tries to save his family from the dark side of the law, after they commit an unexpected crime.Tabu plays a firece police officer who is investigating teh case of her missing son and suspects that Vijay's family has something to do with the same.

Golmaal Again (2017):

Tabu joined the Golmaal franchise in 2017 as Anna Mathew, a librarian of the orphanage in which Gopal and his friends grew up. Years later when Gopal and gang return to the orphanage, they seek Anna's help to understand the mysterious circumstances that led to the death of their childhood friend Khushi.

'De De Pyaar De' (2019):

When Ashish falls in love with Ayesha, a woman almost half his age, he introduces her to his ex-wife and children. However, their unacceptance threatens to ruin their relationship. Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife in the film while Rakul Peet Singh plays his girlfriend.

'Drishyam 2' (2022):

Seven years after facing traumatic events, the Salgaonkars have moved on with life. However, unforeseen circumstances threaten to bring dark truths to light.

'Bholaa' (2023):

After a decade-long prison sentence, an ex-convict endeavours to meet his daughter. However, he faces numerous obstacles during his journey. The film directed by Ajay Devgn sees Tabu play the role of SP Diana.