Tabu drops THIS major hint about being part of Priyadarshan's ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tabu drops THIS major hint about being part of Priyadarshans Hera Pheri 3

Updated on: 04 February,2025 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Bollywood actress Tabu reacted to the buzz of the possible reunion of the lead cast of 'Hera Pheri' for its third instalment which is being directed by Priyadarshan

Bollywood actress Tabu reacted to the buzz of the possible reunion of the lead cast of 'Hera Pheri' for its third instalment which is being directed by Priyadarshan. On the occasion of Priyadarshan's birthday, the ace director said that he is willing to create 'Hera Pheri 3' with actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. It came in response to Akshay Kumar's birthday post in which he teased the comeback of 'Hera Pheri'.


Now, taking to her Instagram handle, actress Tabu also shared her excitement for the film. She shared the birthday post of Akshay for Priyadarshan on her story and wrote, "Of course, the cast won't be complete without me @priyadarshan.official" Tabu played the lead role in 'Hera Pheri' which starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead role. Directed by Priyadarshan, his film severe the first instalment in the 'Hera Pheri' franchise.


The second part, which came out in 2006, was directed by the late Neeraj Vora. It featured Akshay, Paresh, Suniel, Bipasha Basu, Rajpal Yadav and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The makers have not officially announced the commencement of the project. The buzz for the third instalment started when Akshay penned a birthday note for Priyadarshan and shared a candid image with him from the sets of 'Bhooth Bangla'.


The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!"

Reacting to the post, Priyadarshan teased fans with an exciting update on 'Hera Pheri 3'. "Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay Kumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready Akshay?" He also tagged actors Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in his post.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

