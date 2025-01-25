Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tabu shares cute selfie with her team from Priyadarshans Bhooth Bangla sets

Tabu shares cute selfie with her team from Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla sets

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Bhooth Bangla will see a reunion of Akshay Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri

Tabu shares cute selfie with her team from Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla sets

Picture Courtesy/Tabu's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Tabu shares cute selfie with her team from Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla sets
x
00:00

Tabu will be seen in an exciting role in Priyadarshan's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'.


She has been busy shooting for the film in Rajasthan, And now, on Friday, she shared a happy selfie with her team from her vanity.


"End of schedule wala pose," she captioned the post.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

'Bhooth Bangla' marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has earlier given blockbuster films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'De Dana Dan' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' among others.

The film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in 'Hera Pheri'.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Tabu was last seen as Sister Francesca in the web series 'Dune: Prophecy' in which she plays Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong. The series also explores the past of her character, with Charithra Chandran playing a younger Francesca. Josh Heuston's Constantine is the illegitimate son of Francesca and the Emperor.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tabu Bhooth Bhangla bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK