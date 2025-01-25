Tabu shares cute selfie with her team from Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla sets

Bhooth Bangla will see a reunion of Akshay Kumar and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in Hera Pheri
Picture Courtesy/Tabu's Instagram account
Tabu will be seen in an exciting role in Priyadarshan's horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla'.
She has been busy shooting for the film in Rajasthan, And now, on Friday, she shared a happy selfie with her team from her vanity.
"End of schedule wala pose," she captioned the post.
'Bhooth Bangla' marks the reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar after a long gap. The duo has earlier given blockbuster films such as 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'De Dana Dan' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' among others.
The film will also see a reunion of Akshay and Tabu after 25 years. The two were last seen together in 'Hera Pheri'.
Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.
Tabu was last seen as Sister Francesca in the web series 'Dune: Prophecy' in which she plays Sister Francesca, a powerful Bene Gesserit and former lover of Emperor Javicco Corrino, portrayed by Mark Strong. The series also explores the past of her character, with Charithra Chandran playing a younger Francesca. Josh Heuston's Constantine is the illegitimate son of Francesca and the Emperor.
