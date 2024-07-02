Tabu recalls Priyadarshan pouring an entire bottle of coconut oil on her head during 'Virasat' shoot

Virasat, directed by Priyadarshan saw Tabu play the role of a village woman named Gehna.

Tabu Pic/Instagram

Seasoned actor Tabu, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' with Ajay Devgn recalled shooting for the 1997 film ‘Virasat’ alongside Anil Kapoor. The film directed by Priyadarshan saw Tabu play the role of a village woman named Gehna. In an interview with Zoom, she revealed how the director poured an entire bottle of coconut oil on her head to achieve the right look.

She said, “Priyan (Priyadarshan) wanted me to have oily hair and a village look. So, the hairstylist told me to take a little gel and apply it to make it look oily. When I went on set, he said, 'I asked you to put oil.' I said, 'Yeah, a little. Nice shine is coming.' So he let it go and then came back with a bottle of coconut oil from behind and poured the entire thing onto my head."

"This is what I mean by having oil in your hair,' he said. But then it was very easy for me. I didn't have to do any hairstyling. I used to get ready in five minutes. Long hair, apply oil, braid it, and go to the set,” added Tabu.

‘Virasat’ is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Thevar Magan’ and also featured Pooja Batra.

Tabu started her career as a teenager in Dev Anand's 1985 release, ‘Hum Naujawan’. She has won two National Awards, for ‘Maachis’ (2001) and ‘Chandni Bar’ (2001). Over the years, she has impressed in a variety of roles in films across genres including ‘Haider’, ‘Maqbool’, ‘Life Of Pi’, ‘The Namesake’, ‘Astitva’, ‘Hera Pheri’, and ‘Andhadhun’.

Coming to 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', the film stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Meanwhile, Tabu has landed a big role in the international series 'Dune: Prophecy'. She will essay the role of Sister Francesca. The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

