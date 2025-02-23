Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Javicco Francesca reunite Tabu shares pics with Dune Prophecy co star Mark Strong

Javicco-Francesca reunite! Tabu shares pics with Dune: Prophecy co-star Mark Strong

Updated on: 23 February,2025 08:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Dune: Prophecy actor Mark Strong is currently in India. He is spending time meeting with a couple of Bollywood celebrities including co-star Tabu

Javicco-Francesca reunite! Tabu shares pics with Dune: Prophecy co-star Mark Strong

Picture Courtesy/Tabu's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Javicco-Francesca reunite! Tabu shares pics with Dune: Prophecy co-star Mark Strong
x
00:00

International star Mark Strong is currently in India. And interestingly, besides exploring local places, he is also spending time meeting with a couple of Bollywood celebrities. He recently reunited with his 'Dune: Prophecy' co-star Tabu.


Taking to Instagram, Tabu took to Instagram and shared pictures from her catch-up with Mark in Mumbai.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Strong (@mrmarkstrong)


"Javicco and Francesca re-unite!!! (Red heart emojis) @mrmarkstrong," she captioned the post.

In the pictures, Tabu can be seen sharing smiles with Mark at a restaurant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGYRXrUtqbo/?hl=en&img_index=1

A while ago, Mark, too, expressed his happiness about meeting Tabu. In his post, he described Tabu as "glamorous, beautiful and talented."

"The glamorous beautiful talented Tabu and her biggest fan! Had a wonderful evening reuniting Francesca and Javicco.. @tabutiful #dune #duneprophecy #mumbai," he wrote.

On the work front, Mark Strong will next be seen in Apple TV+'s upcoming series adaptation of Neuromancer.As per Variety, Strong will feature alongside previously announced leads Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the show, which is based on the William Gibson novel of the same name. It was picked up for a series at Apple in February 2024.

The show follows "a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin with mirrored eyes, aiming to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Tabu, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Priyadarshan's Bhoot Bangla.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tabu Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK