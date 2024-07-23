In a career spanning decades, Tabu has never crossed paths with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as his leading lady for a film

Tabu, Shah Rukh Khan Pic/Instagram

Seasoned actor Tabu, who never crossed paths with Shah Rukh Khan as his leading lady in a project, reveals the reason behind the same. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha’, alongside Ajay Devgn.

In an interview with Galatta India, Tabu shared, “I am not a producer, nor a director or a scriptwriter. I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with and which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no to what is being offered to me.”

In another statement, she said, “There were films that were offered to us (Shah Rukh Khan and Tabu). I know the films I have refused and I am sure he must have also refused a few films. So, nothing really happened where our paths were crossed.”

Earlier, Tabu was asked to give deets about her cameo in ‘Om Shanti Om’ which was directed by Farah Khan, and released in 2007. It's a romantic drama with elements of comedy and fantasy. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

In the song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ Tabu had a small yet impactful cameo as she sizzled in a red saree in slow motion. In an interview with Zoom, when she was shown a still from the song, she said, “Lot of people want to see us together. It was great fun, they made me some great clothes, great hair, and makeup, and we got very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

Coming to 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', the film stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023. The film is set for a theatrical release on July 5, 2024.

Ajay and Tabu have shared screen space in films including 'Vijaypath', 'Haqeeqat', 'Thakshak', 'Fitoor', 'Drishyam', 'Golmaal Again', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bholaa'.

Meanwhile, Tabu has landed a big role in the international series 'Dune: Prophecy'. She will essay the role of Sister Francesca. The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.