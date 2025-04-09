Tahira Kashyap gets support from Rozlyn Khan in her second fight against breast cancer

Stage 4 cancer survivor Rozlyn Khan has expressed her support for Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time

Rozlyn, who has bravely battled cancer herself, shared a message of strength and solidarity with Tahira during this challenging time. Taking to her Instagram stories, Khan penned a lengthy note that read, “This is a case of cancer relapse or cancer recurrence. Scientifically, it's very much possible even after successful treatment, and it can return in the same location or in a different part of the body. This primarily happens because some cancer cells might have survived the initial treatment, which can eventually grow back into tumors over time. It's sad and unfortunate but possible.”

“All I can say is that Tahira is an extremely strong and diligent woman. She has been through it all before and has conquered it once. So, there's no reason that she can't fight and conquer it this time and come out victorious once again. My prayers are always with her, and if she wishes to reach out to me for anything related to recovery, I am very much accessible and open to being there for her. May God give her the strength, and may she fight it out 100% successfully this time and have a long and prosperous life going forward,” Rozlyn added.

On World Health Day, April 7, Tahira shared her cancer diagnosis while emphasizing the crucial role of regular mammograms for cancer survivors. She shared a post that read, “Seven-year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this.”

In the caption of the post, the star wife added, “When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.”

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer, specifically DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), which involved high-grade malignant cells in her right breast. This was classified as stage 0, a precancerous stage.

