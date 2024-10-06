Recently, Tahira Kashyap walked the stage in three different looks for Manish Malhotra's 'Namo Bharat' fashion show organised to celebrate the courage of cancer survivors

Director Tahira Kashyap, who is also the wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, recently walked the ramp three times for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra for his 'Namo Bharat' show in New Delhi. The first time, she sported a completely bald look, the second with a little hair, and the third with dense hair. Tahira told, “My hair journey has been incredibly transformative. It’s taught me so much about vanity, beauty, and, most importantly, perception and perspective, showing me that nothing can be put in a box”.

She continued, “I went through three distinct looks when I went bald, losing my hair not by choice, but I chose to embrace the bald look, and I genuinely liked how I looked. It really challenged conventional ideas of beauty, and, to be honest, I felt beautiful in that phase, too”. She further mentioned that her hair is a reflection of her journey. She shared, “As my hair started growing back into a short crop, and eventually became long again, I loved that look just as much. I’ve since chopped it back, and I realise that my hair, in its various stages, has been a reflection of my personal journey”.

In 2018, Tahira was diagnosed with stage 0 breast cancer. In 2019, she underwent a mastectomy.

She also explained how walking the ramp for such causes raises awareness, as she said, “I believe when you have someone like Manish Malhotra involved, and then the PMO also associated with the project, everything naturally becomes bigger, the scale, the platform, and the message you’re conveying. It amplifies the reach and impact. Whether it’s a ramp walk or any platform, when the scale is larger, the message resonates more strongly with the audience because of the reach. So, with Manish’s incredible costumes and the platform we had, I really hope the message went beyond just the fashion, and I believe it did”. She walked the ramp with Sonali Bendre and Hina Khan. It was a special event signifying the strength and courage of women and was specially dedicated to cancer survivors. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri also walked the ramp and were the showstoppers.

Tahira Kashyap's advice to women

Tahira also put out a message out there for all women with regards to their health. She said, “The only advice is early breast cancer detection. If you are talking about breast cancer. Take your body seriously, if there are any changes don’t sit on it. Please reach out to your doctor at the earliest. Keep doing self examinations and apart from that keep your mental and physical health into consideration”.

Tahira Kashyap's filmography and past projects

Tahira's directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' came out on Prime Video in June this year. It starred Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher, it was appreciated by critics and loved by audiences. Previously, she has directed a Flipkart original feature film 'Pinni' starring Neena Gupta.