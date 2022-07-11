Takes two to thrill

Teaming up with Tara for the first time, Arjun says romantic thrillers like Ek Villain Returns hinge on the leads’ chemistry

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns

Ek Villain Returns sees Arjun Kapoor teaming up with Tara Sutaria for the first time. Considering the chemistry between the leads is crucial to the success of romantic thrillers, the actor is relieved that the audience has welcomed their fresh pairing. “I’m glad people are appreciating our chemistry. We fed off each other’s energy. Every new on-screen pair has to stand the test of the audience. It is the public that decides whether or not they are invested [in them],” says Kapoor, who plays a grey character in Mohit Suri’s directorial venture. The ensemble drama also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Ek Villain (2014), which traced the tender romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor’s characters, was a sleeper hit at the box office. When Suri decided to take the franchise ahead, he was certain that the love story between the leads would form the crux of the second edition as well. Kapoor elaborates, “A movie like this allows a pairing to shine through because the audiences are constantly playing the guessing game, and if they are invested in a couple, the game can be relished even more. Tara and I add a lot of spice to the film.”

Also Read: Monday Motivation: Disha Patani exudes fitness goals in latest video