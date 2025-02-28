Reacting to the claims of involvement in cryptocurrency fraud case, Tamannaah called them "fake & misleading" and stated that she would be taking "appropriate actions" against all such reports

In Pic: Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has finally opened up about the reports claiming that she has been summoned by the Puducherry Police in connection with a Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case. Reacting to these claims, the actress called them "fake & misleading" and stated that she will be taking "appropriate actions" against all such reports. Tamannaah, in an interview, requested the media "not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports."

Tamannaah Bhatia on Rs 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case

In a conversation with HT, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealings with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours."

She further stated that her legal team is looking into the matter and that she will take appropriate action against those spreading this news. In her statement, she added, "In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action."

On Friday, multiple reports claimed that Tamannaah and fellow actor Kajal Aggarwal will likely receive a summons from the Puducherry Police for questioning in a case linked to an alleged cryptocurrency scheme.

Tamannaah Bhatia on the Work Front

Tamannaah dominated the music charts in 2024 with her special appearance in Stree 2’s chart-topping song Aaj Ki Raat, which became the year’s biggest hit. Her electrifying performance was the talk of the town. The actress has starred in several successful films, including the Baahubali franchise, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, cementing her status as one of the most versatile and celebrated pan-India stars.

The actress, who was last seen in the Netflix film Sikandar Ka Mukaddar alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill, has an interesting horror thriller, Odela 2, in her kitty. She recently unveiled the film’s teaser at the Maha Kumbh on February 22.

Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks. The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.