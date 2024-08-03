Tamannaah Bhatia, who has a supporting role in Vedaa defended the movie after a journalist called it repetitive and asked John Abraham to do more different movies

At the trailer launch for his upcoming movie Vedaa, John Abraham got upset when a journalist mentioned that his action movies are often the same. Tamannaah Bhatia, who has a supporting role in the film, defended the movie, saying it offers more than just action and is set to release on August 15.

Tamannaah Bhatia comes to John Abraham's defence after at Vedaa trailer launch

On her X account, the actor shared the film's trailer and wrote a long message. She said, “Don't judge Vedaa by its cover - Trust me when I say, it's more than just an action film! My friend @TheJohnAbraham, one of the nation’s favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he's totally mastered. This time, he's telling a different kind of story through action, showing just how deeply this genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today.”

She went on to add, “What's even more exciting, personally to me, is that Nikhil Advani is returning to the director's chair after 6 or 7 years, which adds yet another layer of anticipation to our film. I can’t miss on mentioning #Sharvari here and how I just can’t wait for y’all to see her kill it on the big screen yet again!”

About Tamannaah Bhatia recently

According to a report, Tamannaah Bhatia has rented out several properties in Mumbai. The actress has mortgaged a commercial property in Juhu and has rented out three houses in Andheri West. The Hindustan Times report states that the total mortgage for her residential properties is Rs 7.84 crore, while the office space costs Rs 18 lakh per month in rent.

According to documents obtained by the publication, Tamannaah's new office space covers 6065 square feet and is located in Western Wind on Juhu Tara Road. She has leased it for five years, paying Rs 18 lakh per month. After three years, the rent will increase to Rs 20.16 lakh, and in the fifth year, it will be Rs 20.96 lakh per month. The deal was registered on June 27 with a security deposit of Rs 72 lakh.

The houses are reportedly located on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. These residential units cover an area of 2595 square feet and have been mortgaged for Rs 7.84 crore. Tamannaah has not yet commented on the report.

About Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June last year.