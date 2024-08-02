He joked, "After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you're wrong, I'm going to turn you around and tear you apart"

John Abraham (Pic/X)

Listen to this article 'Can I call out idiots?': John Abraham's fiery reply after his films are called repetitive, watch video x 00:00

John Abraham recently got upset at the Vedaa trailer launch. He was offended when someone said his films were repetitive. He asked everyone not to judge the movie based on the trailer alone.

John Abraham loses cool after his films are called repetitive

#JohnAbraham calls a journalist "Idiot" for asking a bad question at the #Vedaa trailer event. pic.twitter.com/CyqfXu5D11 — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 1, 2024

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Vedaa' in Mumbai, John Abraham seemed to get offended after one of the reporters questioned his choice of similar roles.A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which the journalist can be seen telling John to do 'kuchh naya'. John initially furiously responded. He said, "First of all did you watch this film?"

The reporter replied, "No sir, I assumed from the trailer."

To this, John replied, "Can I call out bad questions and idiots."John then seemed to cool down a little and further said, "I want to directly tell you that this film is different. At least for me, what I've done is a very intense performance. Since you haven't seen the film yet... Maybe watch the film first and then judge. "

He joked, "After that, I am all yours. Whatever you say. But if you're wrong, I'm going to turn you around and tear you apart."

About the movie

Speaking of 'Vedaa', the film is helmed by Nikkhil Advani. It stars John along with Sharvari in the lead roles.

‘Vedaa’ is a powerful story of resilience and the indomitable human spirit. The film follows the journey of a young woman, Vedaa, who dares to challenge the status quo. Her fight for justice is fuelled by the unwavering support of a former soldier who becomes her shield and her weapon.

The trailer promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, filled with high-octane action sequences and emotionally charged moments. It offers a glimpse into the world of Vedaa and the challenges she faces as she embarks on a perilous quest for justice.

John Abraham, known for his powerful and action-packed roles, is set to deliver another stellar performance. He shares, “I am excited to be part of a film like ‘Vedaa’. It’s a story that will resonate with audiences and inspire them to stand up for what is right.”

(With inputs from ANI)