Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

With reports of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's breakup flooding social media, fans are quite worried about the couple. While the couple has neither denied nor agreed to the rumors going around, Tamannaah has opened up about her idea of love and relationships on a recent podcast. The actress talked about her take on love and stated that, for her, love has to be unconditional.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares her idea of love

On Luke Coutinho’s podcast, she shared that love can only be ek tarfah and said, "I think people confuse what love is and what a relationship is. The moment it is conditional, I feel it ceases to be love. Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job, it’s how you feel for someone. The moment you have expectations, you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then that's just a business transaction. I’ve realized if I have to love someone, I need to let them be free, to be who they are.”

Tamannaah on being in a relationship

Tamannaah Bhatia also talked about how being in a relationship made her happier than being single and said, “I feel like I've always been much happier when I'm in a relationship versus when I'm not. I love the feeling of having companionship; it's a wonderful feeling. But it matters who you let into that equation because you give them some amount of access and power to influence your life. You need to choose wisely, and that can be done when you're aware of yourself.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma part ways

A source close to the couple informed Pinkvilla, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple, but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

In 2024, Tamannaah officially confirmed her romance with Vijay in an interview in June. Since then, the couple has been openly affectionate, regularly commenting on each other’s social media posts and making public appearances together at various events.

They reportedly began dating during the filming of Netflix’s anthology Lust Stories 2. Rumors about their relationship started circulating after they were spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa. However, Vijay clarified that they did not start dating during the shoot of the film.