Tanuj Virwani weds Tanya Jacob, Rati Agnihotri dances at son's baraat, see pics

Tanuj Virwani weds Tanya Jacob, Rati Agnihotri dances at son's baraat

Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with his fiancee Tanya Jacob in Lonavala on December 25 Tanuj Virwani`s mother actress Rati Agnihotri was spotted dancing at her son`s baraat Photos and videos from the wedding have been shared by their friends on social media

It's wedding season in full swing in B-Town. Actor Tanuj Virwani tied the knot with his fiancee Tanya Jacob in a grand ceremony at the family's farmhouse in Lonavala. Photos and videos from the wedding have been shared by their friends. The actor had a Christmas Day wedding, which was to be followed by a sangeet cum reception in the evening on December 25. A day before, a haldi and a Christmas-themed dinner party was held.

Photos shared on social media show the bride and groom at their day wedding. Tanuj is seen in a light pink sherwani for the wedding ceremony. The Inside Edge actor had revealed to Mid-day earlier in an interview that he'd be wearing a custom-made Raghavendra Rathore ensemble for the main wedding ceremony. The bride wore a beige-pink lehenga for the wedding during the day.

In videos from the baraat shared by friends, actress Rati Agnihotri can be seen dancing enthusiastically at her son's wedding. The actress wore a light pink saree with a dupatta on her head. The bride and groom also had a fun time dancing together at the wedding, before the pheras. They also pulled off fun poses at the mandap with a cricket bat and a ball.

On Christmas Eve, the bride and groom dressed up in black and white Western formals for a dinner party which also included their ring ceremony. The groom and the guests were later seen burning up the dance floor.

‘My mother is relieved’

Before the wedding, Tanuj had shared with Mid-day.com about the prep and how his mother was super excited as well as relieved that he is finally taking the plunge. "My mother is very relieved. She has been waiting for me to get married from the day I turned 30. I turned 37 a couple of days back so it has been 7 years of ‘shaadi karlo beta, kab tak dating karte rahoge’. When I broke the news to her that this is what we have decided, she was very happy, also because she is very fond of Tanya. We go back a long way and she has got her own equation with her. I would never want to marry anyone without my parents’ approval."