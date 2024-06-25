Tanushree Dutta responded to Nana Patekar’s recent comments about the sexual harassment allegations she made

Listen to this article Tanushree Dutta says Nana Patekar is 'scared' after denying MeToo allegations, calls him a 'pathological liar' x 00:00

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta responded to Nana Patekar’s recent comments about the sexual harassment allegations she made, which started the MeToo movement in India.

Nana recently denied these allegations. In response, Tanushree called him a "pathological liar" and mentioned that his support in Bollywood has faded and he is now scared.

Tanushree Dutta told Times Now, “Now, he is scared and his supporter base in Bollywood has dwindled. All those who supported him are either bankrupt or have sidelined him. People can see through his manipulations now and thus he comes up with another major gaslight. Responding to a six-year-old allegation! Nana Patekar is a pathological liar.”

About the MeToo allegations

In 2018, Tanushree Dutta made serious allegations against Nana Patekar. Recently, the actor made a fresh statement about those allegations, stating that he never got angry because, from the very beginning, he was aware that whatever Tanushree was saying was nothing but lies.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Nana Patekar addressed the allegations Tanushree made against him, saying, "I knew that it was all a lie. That's why I didn't get angry. When everything was a lie, why should I be angry? And all those things are old. They have happened. What can we talk about them? Everyone knew the truth. What could I say at that time when nothing like this happened? Suddenly, someone says that you did this, you did that. What would I have answered to all these things? Should I have said that I didn't do this? I know the truth that I didn't do anything."

Later, in 2022, Tanushree talked about the backlash she received for making these allegations. In an interview with HT, she revealed, “A lot of stuff has happened since I came back to India. I am trying to resurrect my career, and people are interested in working with me, despite the image that these Bollywood mafias have portrayed as being difficult… I am getting offers for films as well as web projects, in fact, signed some also, but have noticed none of them materialize. All of a sudden, the producers or directors go incognito, or sponsors drop.”