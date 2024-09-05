In one of the images, Tara can be seen sitting on a desk and posing for the cameras. She also shared a glimpse of her school which was surrounded by greenery

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Tara Sutaria gives a tour of her school in Mumbai: 'Fortunate to learn among trees and open skies' x 00:00

Actor Tara Sutaria, on Wednesday, dropped pictures from her visit to her school. Tara took to Instagram and shared pictures where she can be seen meeting and giving autographs to students in the school. In one of the images, Tara can be seen sitting on a desk and posing for the cameras. She also shared a glimpse of her school which was surrounded by greenery.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara wrote a heartwarming note in the caption which read, "BACK TO SCHOOL! In my opinion, the most beautiful acres on Pali Hill...How fortunate we were to grow and learn among trees, flowers, endless cottages, open skies and the sweetest cats and dogs (my truest friends then, other than my twin @piasutaria and my sister @missmehtaaa who've had my back since day one)."

She concluded, "Going back to school today was a (much needed) warm embrace. We hugged our teachers, met so many lovely students and reminisced about the past, as one must in such circumstances. In such a fleeting, fancy, new world, how wonderful it is to look back on simple, sweet days... When we had not a care in the world and life was just... slower."

As soon as she shared the post, netizens bombarded the comment section. A user wrote, "Nostalgia at its peak" Another fan commented, "Your golden memories Tara" Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in the film titled 'Apurva' which was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever