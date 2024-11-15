'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla will be bringing his highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour to Indian shores next month, tickets for which have commenced sale

Karan Aujla

Listen to this article 'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla's concert tickets that offer unlimited beer sold for Rs 15 lakh! x 00:00

Singer Karan Aujla has rapidly ascended to popular culture stardom with his recent Vicky Kaushal collaboration on the song ‘Tauba Tauba’, and he's following it up with a massive multi-city Indian headlining tour. Karan will be bringing his highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour to Indian shores next month, tickets for which have commenced sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most expensive ticket for Karan Aujla's concert costs Rs 15 lakh

According to BookMyShow, the Mumbai concert is set to take place on December 21. While the venue has not been announced, ticket sales for the same have begun. Prices for fan pit start at Rs 7,999 which has been sold out. The VVIP ones start from Rs 2.5 lakh and go up to Rs 15 lakh. The most expensive slot comes with a diamond table for 15 people, car parking close to the venue, 8 luxury bottles, 2 premium champagne bottles, unlimited beers, energy drinks, and mixers.

The impact of Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’

Born and raised in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab, Karan took the musical route after his parents’ untimely death. Now based in Vancouver, Canada, he is reaching for the stars. The viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ was a turning point in Karan Aujla’s career, surpassing all his expectations. He told mid-day.com, “Watching fans from all over embrace it was surreal, and it highlighted music's ability to transcend cultural and geographic boundaries. It pushed me to grow as an artist and reach a wider audience.”

About Karan Aujla’s ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour

Karan Aujla will perform on December 7 in Chandigarh, 13th in Bengaluru, and 15th in New Delhi. The ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujla’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, ‘Tauba Tauba’ and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalog, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.

Karan Aujla earlier said in a statement, “This tour marks a significant milestone in my career, highlighting my journey from a small village in Punjab to the global stage. India has a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to bring the 'It Was All A Dream' tour home! I'm grateful to my fans for making this dream possible. We're gonna celebrate together and make some history!"