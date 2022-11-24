×
Breaking News
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: One more child dies, toll reaches to 12
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 14 new cases
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Throwback Thursday Did you know that Pankaj Tripathi was a part of the Hrithik Roshan starrer Lakshya

Throwback Thursday: Did you know that Pankaj Tripathi was a part of the Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Lakshya’!

Updated on: 24 November,2022 03:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Read on to find out what happened to his role in the film

Throwback Thursday: Did you know that Pankaj Tripathi was a part of the Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Lakshya’!

Official Instagram Accounts Of Stars


The year 2004 saw the release of the film ‘Lakshya’. The film had an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Boman Irani and others. But, did you know that, Pankaj Tripathi was also a part of the film’s cast! Yes… you heard it right!


Also Read: Ishita Dutta on Drishyam 2: I hope people talk about it for the next seven years



So, the story is that, Pankaj Tripathi, who is one of the most sought-after stars of today, had been signed to play a role in ‘Lakshya’. The role was that of a character named Subedar Kuldeep Singh. And Pankaj had even shot for the film in Leh-Ladakh. The Patna newspapers had already started screaming with the headline about him being a part of the film. But, for reasons best known to the film-makers, Pankaj’s role had got edited in the film!


Also Read: Amit Sadh takes to Instagram to announce his upcoming thriller 'Pune Highway'

After that, Pankaj went onto work with Hrithik Roshan in films like ‘Super 30’ and ‘Agneepath’. Also, there is YET ANOTHER interesting trivia about the film’s leading man. Did you know that, prior to Hrithik Roshan, the film’s makers had approached another star to play the leading role of Karan Shergill! Well, we won’t let the cat out of the bag now. We will do the REVEAL next week in your favourite section ‘Throwback Thursday’. In case you know the answer or want to take a wild guess, please feel free to write your answers in the comments section!

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hrithik roshan amitabh bachchan Preity Zinta pankaj tripathi bollywood gossips bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment throwback thursday

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK