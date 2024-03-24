The team of Fukrey graced Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding recently. Varun Sharma has shared some stunning pictures from the wedding

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat with team Fukrey

Listen to this article Team 'Fukrey' unite at Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda wedding x 00:00

Pictures from Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's wedding keep coming up on social media as the couple and guests share new pictures. The couple had invited only very few guests from the film fraternity. Among them was the cast of Fukrey with whom Pulkit Samrat has worked in three films in the past decade.

On Sunday, Varun Sharma who played Pulkit's character's best friend Choocha, in the film took to social media to share some candid shots from the wedding featuring the Fukrey team. In the pictures, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Manjot Singh can be seen posing with the newlyweds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote, "Pyaaar Pyaaar aur sirf Pyaaaaa. Jab Do Pyaare Doston Ki Shaadi hoti hai toh Baraat mai Naachne ka Maaza Hi kuch aur hota hai. Love You Guys @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda Rab mehar kare Hamesha".

Reacting to the post, Kriti wrote, "We love you!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun)

About Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dreamy wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, tied the knot at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

On 16 March, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding in a joint post. In the pics, Kriti was seen wearing a stunning pink lehenga. While groom Pulkit complemented his now-wife in a stunning pastle green sherwani. Pulkit’s look stands out to us as his sherwani has the Gayatri mantra written all over it.

While dropping these pics, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.