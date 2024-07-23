As per reports, the 'Phantom' film poster has been used by a proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit to make a propaganda video.

A still from Phantom movie

Listen to this article Do not forward this propaganda video featuring Saif Ali Khan, warn J-K police x 00:00

Kabir Khan’s 2015 film ‘Phantom’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif is back in the headlines nearly a decade later but for all the wrong reasons. As per reports, the film’s poster has been used by a proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit to make a propaganda video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday issued an alert against the same. The police warned the general public that possession and forwarding of the content of this nature is an offence under sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a series of tweets on X, the J-K police said, "A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024".

ALERT ‼️



A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024.



General public is alerted that they will do the following:

1.) first, they will… — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 22, 2024

Police also warned the public against sharing this propaganda video and asked them to share the details of the receipt of the video.

"General public is alerted that they will do the following: First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone. Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video. Police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message," J-K police added in the post.

"Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that possession and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA," the post added.

For those unversed, the film was written in collaboration with acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Daniyal Khan (Saif Ali Khan), a tainted soldier, is handpicked by RAW officers to be sent as a 'phantom' agent to the neighbouring country on a deadly mission. Daniyal is introduced to Nawaz (Katrina Kaif), an ex-RAW agent, and she is forced to join hands with him as he goes about ruthlessly and with cold precision plotting the killing of each of those behind the attack.

Midday’s review of the film states, “Saif gets into the skin of the character quite admirably, but one wishes a lot more thought was put into his character sketch and also that the director didn't succumb to the temptation of showing unnecessary and unconvincing 'herogiri' at one point. Katrina seemed at a loss about what exactly she's supposed to do, as her character is vague and even unnecessary at points. The climax is worth the ticket money.”

(With inputs from ANI)