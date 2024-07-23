Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Do not forward this propaganda video featuring Saif Ali Khan warn J K police

Do not forward this propaganda video featuring Saif Ali Khan, warn J-K police

Updated on: 23 July,2024 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

As per reports, the 'Phantom' film poster has been used by a proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit to make a propaganda video. 

Do not forward this propaganda video featuring Saif Ali Khan, warn J-K police

A still from Phantom movie

Listen to this article
Do not forward this propaganda video featuring Saif Ali Khan, warn J-K police
x
00:00

Kabir Khan’s 2015 film ‘Phantom’ starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif is back in the headlines nearly a decade later but for all the wrong reasons. As per reports, the film’s poster has been used by a proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit to make a propaganda video. 


The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday issued an alert against the same. The police warned the general public that possession and forwarding of the content of this nature is an offence under sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



In a series of tweets on X, the J-K police said, "A 5 minutes 55 seconds video by Jaish with a poster of the Bollywood movie Phantom with the photo of actor Saif Ali has just been released by the enemy around 2 PM today on 22 July 2024".


Police also warned the public against sharing this propaganda video and asked them to share the details of the receipt of the video.

"General public is alerted that they will do the following: First, they will not forward it in any manner to anyone. Second, they will report by a message as to who have they received this propaganda video from. Mention the telephone number and the date and time of the receipt of the video. Police officers shall report it to their supervisory officer and civil officers should equally report it to their supervisory officers by way of a text message," J-K police added in the post.

"Under no circumstances, this video shall be forwarded. It should be remembered that possession and forwarding of content of this nature is an offence under section 13 and 18 of UAPA," the post added. 

For those unversed, the film was written in collaboration with acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book Mumbai Avengers following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Daniyal Khan (Saif Ali Khan), a tainted soldier, is handpicked by RAW officers to be sent as a 'phantom' agent to the neighbouring country on a deadly mission. Daniyal is introduced to Nawaz (Katrina Kaif), an ex-RAW agent, and she is forced to join hands with him as he goes about ruthlessly and with cold precision plotting the killing of each of those behind the attack.

Midday’s review of the film states, “Saif gets into the skin of the character quite admirably, but one wishes a lot more thought was put into his character sketch and also that the director didn't succumb to the temptation of showing unnecessary and unconvincing 'herogiri' at one point. Katrina seemed at a loss about what exactly she's supposed to do, as her character is vague and even unnecessary at points. The climax is worth the ticket money.” 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

phantom saif ali khan katrina kaif kabir khan

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK