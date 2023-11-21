Breaking News
The Archies: Arijit Singh's much-awaited song ‘In Raahon Mein’ is treat to ears

Updated on: 21 November,2023 05:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While fans eagerly await the release of The Archies, Arijit Singh’s song ‘In Raahon Mein’ is out now

Arijit Singh's song ‘In Raahon Mein’ is out now

The highly awaited live-action musical by Zoya Akhtar, ‘The Archies,’ coming to Netflix, has been making headlines ever since its announcement. While fans eagerly await its release, Arijit Singh’s song ‘In Raahon Mein’ is out now. Evoking a sense of happiness and positivity in audiences, ‘In Raahon Mein’ is sung by Arijit Singh, written by Javed Akhtar, and composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. Meanwhile, it was only recently when Arijit Singh performed ‘In Raahon Mein’ in Dubai, offering fans a sneak peek of the song, which received an amazing response from the crowd.


All praise for the singer of ‘In Raahon Mein,’ Zoya Akhtar said, “Arijit Singh is definitely one of the greats in the Indian music space. He brings a song to life in a way that is unique to him. I am so excited that we have finally collaborated on this album and that he is a part of The Archies. His rendition of ‘In Raahon Mein’ is so special and so happy. I can’t wait for his fans to hear it.”


Expressing his gratitude, Arijit Singh further added, “It has been wonderful working on the music of ‘The Archies’ and this song, ‘In Raahon Mein.’ Collaborating with Zoya Akhtar, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and Javed Akhtar was, yet again, a great experience. The song has a little bit of each one of us in it and I hope audiences will like it.”


At his recent concert in Abu Dhabi, he performed a small piece for a live audience ahead of its official release. Arijit said at the concert, "By the way, this has not been released. This is the first time I'm singing this on stage."

Featuring an ensemble cast of Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, the film has already garnered major buzz with its songs ‘Sunoh’, ‘Va Va Voom,’ and its trailer.

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively releases on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.

 

