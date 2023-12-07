The Archies celeb review: Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla all praises for the young stars

The Archies celeb review: Several Bollywood stars have shared their thoughts on the film, praising the work of debutants Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor

A still from The Archies

Karan Johar praised every aspect of the film - from production design to costumes Actress Shilpa Shetty called the film a "fabbb experience", and sent her love for the team Juhi Chawla, a long-time friend of Shah Rukh Khan, posted a special wish for his daughter

We have all the photos from the star-studded premiere of The Archies, a Zoya Akhtar directorial that is introducing a bunch of young actors, into filmdom. Some of them belong to legacy film families, like Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. It was then no surprise that almost the entire film fraternity had turned up at the film's premiere to support the film.

Not just that, stars who watched the film on Tuesday have posted glowing reviews of the film on social media. Some also wished the film's team all the best and

One of the longest reviews was posted by Karan Johar, who touched upon every aspect of the film - from production design to costumes and choreography. He also revealed his favourite scene in the film.

He wrote in a long Instagram post, "#thearchies has been watched!!! A town of Anglo Indians called RIVERDALE! The year is 1964.. And straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked! The production design, the cinematography,the choreography , the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories! Zoya and Reema not only speak of friendship and the traumas of genZ love but also of what a teenage mind can feel when they combat their sexual orientation and fear judgement ( watch out for this tender moment my favourite scene in the film) …but very subtly they adress climate change , voice of a minority and the need to uprise to injustice all this packaged to a zingy and zanny musical!! I felt young and wanted to be a friend to this magnificent 7 and go back in time where I spent hours reading this delicious comic series!"

He had words of praise for the young actors, too. "The new kids on the block are fantastic… Agastya Nanda ( get onto Insta baby) is fantastic ! He makes a complicated and sometimes an unlikeable character so lovable! He had me at hello!!! @mihirahuja_ is Brilliant he has impeccable comic timing and yet scores in very emotional beat! I loved @dotandthesyllables she is like sunshine through and through @khushi05k as Betty broke my heart in the most beautiful way! Watch out for her silent moments … and her compassionate eyes ! A heart breaker in every way !!!! Loved her! @suhanakhan2 as VERONICA is coquettish , vulnerable and sassy ! All this with the ease of a veteran ! Watch her moves and grooves and that sass hits its out of the green park! She’s here to stay and conquer! @yuvrajmenda is just so so good!!!!! He had me in tears in one scene and please note his “thank YOUU” is going viral very soon!!!! @vedangraina as REGGIE walks the talk! He oozes charm and confidence in equal measure and has that movie star swag!! Also dances with unabashed ease! Congratulations to @zoieakhtar and @reemakagti1 for making my evening so special! Nostalgia and a rocking musical!"

Actress Shilpa Shetty called the film a "fabbb experience", and sent her love for the team. "If anyone could take an entire generation back in time with #TheArchies, I believe it would only be @zoieakhtar ð What a fabbb experience this was! #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @suhanakhan2 @vedangraina @dotandthesyllables @yuvrajmenda @santanaroach @rudra.mahuvakar so proud of how effortlessly all of you have made the ‘gang’ your own!♥ï¸ The songs just brought it all together for me! Whatte vibe ð ð waah!! Lots of love to the entire team," she shared.

Katrina Kaif posted a long note on Instagram praising the cast and the film.

Actress Juhi Chawla, who is a long-time friend of Shah Rukh Khan, posted a special wish for his daughter Suhana. "Dear dear @suhanakhan2 …On this momentous day , as you make your debut in the film world, wish you great great success my dear . Archies is an absolute delight and you are lovely in it …!!! God Bless you," she wrote.

Actress Shibani Akhtar also shared her thoughts on the film, "Only filmmakers like @zoieakhtar and @reemakagti1 can take the nolstagia of a comic book and a bunch of kids who want to change the world and serve up the visual masterpiece that is The Archie’s! The music, the dancing, the set pieces, the costumes! Makes you feel like Broadway has come to Bombay and as a musical geek I couldn’t be more thrilled! The cast have so much charm and each one of them is super talented and so lovable! Every single department has nailed it! Zo and Reema thank you for being such powerful story tellers, for always using your voice and for your creative conviction! Nothing but respect for your boldness, bravery and for constantly going against the grain and coming out on top! Super proud! Go watch everyone!"