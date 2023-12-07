Agastya Nanda shares hilarious story behind him leaving social media: 'People started unfollowing me'

Agastya Nanda recently revealed his experience of making his Instagram account public and what made him quit social media

Agastya Nanda

The third generation of the Bachchan family has stepped into the world of acting carrying forward the family's legacy. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda makes his debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' where he will be seen playing the role of Archie Andrews. The film also marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal.

However, unlike his co-stars from 'The Archies', Agastya Nanda is not on social media. While most people from his generation engages with people through social media, the young star kid has so far refrained from using the platform. In a recent interview with NDTV, Agastya revealed why he has decided to stay away from social media. "I did have a social media account and I used to get really stressed, what should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline. I used to do all this and then I was like scrap it. I am going to do some cool artsy thing…and I am not artsy. I did some cool collage and posted it. I thought this is my big reveal, I have arrived. I am going to make a public account, people are going to follow me. But people started unfollowing me.” He shared that he had 800 followers when his account was private and it shot up to 20000 when he made it public. However, when he posted a carefully thought our collage his followers came down to 500. He also sad that there were news articles about his big Instagram reveal being a failure and his family members forward him those screenshots.

Agastya, however, is up to date with what's happening on social media as he has a fake account through which he watches reels on Instagram.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7.

Meanwhile, Agastya will also be seen alongside legendary actor Dharmendra in the film 'Ekkis'. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan the film will release on January 10, 2025.