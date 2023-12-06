From Aishwarya Rai to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, the whole family turned up in support of Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere

Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Aaradhya, Aishwarya, Nitasha Nanda, Nikhil Nanda and Navya naveli at the premiere (Photo: Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Rare sight! Entire Bachchan clan comes together to support Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere x 00:00

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan attended the premiere of their grandson Agastya`s film Agastya`s parents Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, sister Navya was at the premiere Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also attended

Agastya Nanda, the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is making his acting debut with the film The Archies, which releases on Netflix on December 7. The Archies premiere saw the entire Bachchan family, including Amitabh and Jaya, turn up to support Agastya and his co-stars on Tuesday. The star-studded premiere had the who's who of Bollywood in attendance, but what stood out was the Bachchan family that came out in full force.

Bachchan clan comes together at The Archies premiere

Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were at the premiere. Abhishek, always a doting mamu to Navya Naveli and Agastya, also posted a photo with Agastya, wishing him luck. He wrote, "All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya!"

Agastya's parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda was at the premiere, alongwith their daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan's brother Ajitabh Bachchan also attended the premiere with his daughter Naina.

At The Archies premiere, the Bachchan family turned up in all matching black outfits, except for Jaya Bachchan in an off-white ensemble. Agastya's sister Navya Naveli opted for a red gown for the special screening. Abhishek look sleek in a black suit, while Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore black dresses. Aishwarya was spotted being a supportive mami, showering love on Agastya.

Bachchans' extended family also attends

Agastya is also Raj Kapoor's grandson. His mother Shweta Bachchan, daughter of Amitabh, is married to Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter, the late Ritu Nanda. Actors Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor are his maternal uncles, while actresses Neetu Singh and Babita Kapoor are his aunts by marriage. Actors Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain are his maternal first cousins.

Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor also attended the premiere, while Kareena shared a post regretting not being at the event.