'Chillao Mat'; Jaya Bachchan scolds paps at The Archies premiere, watch video

Jaya Bachchan has often been related to her "outbursts" at paparazzi, who hound her to pose for the cameras. On December 5, Bollywood's finest celebrities gathered to celebrate 'The Archies' cast as they prepared themselves for a new whirlwind adventure. On the night, the whole Bachchan Parivar rained down on the venue to make sure Agastya Nanda knew he had the family's full support. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were the centre of attention as soon as they stepped foot in the venue.

Jaya Bachchan was joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and more on the red carpet. In a new video shared on Instagram that has gone viral, Jaya Bachchan was seen losing her cool when the paparazzi started yelling and shouting their names to grab their attention. Jaya Bachchan said, "Chillao mat (don’t shout),” as the family gathered to pose for the cameras. Amitabh Bachchan reacted to this incident by saying, “Sunn liya?"

The Archies is a musical based on the lives of Teenagers from the town of Riverdale. The album of The Archies exudes retro vibes with a perfect blend of vintage Rock 'n' Roll elements and freshness. Accomplished singers like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and others are associated with the project. The songs that were released till now were appreciated and now, a new track was launched today.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, will also be making her acting debut with the film. She will be bringing the popular comic character, Veronica Lodge from Archie, alive in the cinematic adaptation, 'The Archies'.

A couple of days back, Suhana announced that she made her singing debut as well with The Archies. She lent her voice to the song titled Jab Tum Na Theen. Sharing the news, the young starlet wrote on Instagram, "I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me. Please listen with kindness (sic)."

The Archies will have as many as 16 songs. At the album launch, the cast of the film gave live performances on a few of them. Songs like Va Va Voom, Asymmetrical, Choona Aasman, Sunoh and Dhishoom Dhishoom were among the tracks that were performed on the stage. The album also includes melodies like In Raahon Mein, Dear Diary, Jab Tum Na Theen, Lonely July, Everything is Politics, Plum Pudding and Yeh Saari Aawazein.

The Archies is based on the popular comic, Archie. Set in the '60s, the film is about Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Ethel Muggs (Dot), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina) and Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda). They study at a high school in Riverdale. As they navigate through love and friendship, the bunch of teenagers have to protect and save their beloved Green Park, which is the oxygen of Riverdale.