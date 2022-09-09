The beginning of the end

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 September,2022 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Sources say Barjatya to wrap up Big B-led Uunchai with a three-day song and patchwork shoot in Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra


With Uunchai, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has fulfilled his long-cherished wish of collaborating with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor-director duo — along with cast members Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani, Nafisa Ali and Parineeti Chopra — began filming the friendship saga late last year, with a chunk shot in Nepal. We hear the film has almost reached the finish line, save for a song and patch shoot that will be conducted in Mumbai from tomorrow.


The cast of UunchaiThe cast of Uunchai

A source tells us that a set has been put up at Mehboob Studios in Bandra. “The studio has been booked for three days. Beginning tomorrow, Sooraj will first shoot a song that will see most of the cast, including Parineeti and Danny Denzongpa who have pivotal roles, come together. The filmmaker will also complete the patch shoot, following which it will be a wrap on the movie. He will then dive into post-production to meet the November 11 release date,” says the source. In early August, Bachchan had shared the film’s first look that saw Kher, Irani and his characters trekking on a snow-capped mountain.

Sooraj BarjatyaSooraj Barjatya

