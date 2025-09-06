Breaking News
The Bengal Files Day 1 collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film has a slow start; expected to pick up due to word-of-mouth

Updated on: 06 September,2025 04:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Bengal Files have finally hit the screens amid much buzz and controversy. The film has had a slow start on day one of its release. However, the film is enjoying positive word-of-mouth, which paints a promising picture

The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files Day 1 collection: Vivek Agnihotri's film has a slow start; expected to pick up due to word-of-mouth
Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simratt Kaur, Eklavya Sood, Darshan Kumar, and others, finally released on Friday. The movie has largely received positive reviews, and the word of mouth is also good. However, at the box office, the film has taken a slow start. Vivek Agnihotri's films are known to be horses for a long race. It must be noted that the film is banned in West Bengal

The Bengal Files box office collection

According to reports, the movie on its first day has collected approximately Rs 1.75 crore. Although it may not be a great number, it is not a bad amount for a film of its scale. It is not mass movie, but is based on a true incident, and has a lot of violence.


With that The Bengal Files has failed to beat The Kashmir Files at the box office on its day one. Released in 2022, The Kashmir Files had collected Rs 3.55 crore on its first day, but it showed a huge jump later and went on to collect Rs 252.25 crore at the box office.

About The Bengal Files

The Bengal Files tells the hidden truth of the Direct Action Day that happened on 16th August 1946. The film is shocking the audience. While the film reveals the truth, it has struck the right chord with the audience and opened to great word of mouth and excellent reviews. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's films have often witness a surge over time through strong word of mouth.

The Bengal Files is the last of the trilogy. While Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files had opened at around Rs 30 Lakhs, it went on to complete 100 days. Similarly, The Kashmir Files had opened at Rs 3 Cr. and went on to collect Rs 300 Cr in 80 days, standing tall at the box office. The Bengal Files  is expected to follow the same trajectory and witness a significant boost over the weekend and the coming week. 

The Bengal Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal and  I Am Buddha Productions, is part of Vivek’s Files trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

