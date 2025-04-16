With hauntingly captivating visuals and a high-energy composition, Mahakaal-Mahakaali promises to be a standout musical spectacle, enhancing the film’s supernatural intrigue

Sanjay Dutt in Mahakaal-Mahakaali

The makers of The Bhootnii have unveiled the powerful track Mahakaal-Mahakaali, featuring the ever-charismatic Sanjay Dutt in his fierce Shiv Bhakt avatar. The song is a stirring tribute to divine energy, blending intense beats with profound devotion. With hauntingly captivating visuals and a high-energy composition, Mahakaal-Mahakaali promises to be a standout musical spectacle, enhancing the film’s supernatural intrigue.

Sanjay Dutt calls Mahakaal Mahakaali his favourite song

The trailer of this horror action-comedy has received a thunderous response, with the Shiv Tandav and Mahakaal chants leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Today, the makers, along with Sanjay Dutt, visited the Shri Mukteshwar Temple to seek divine blessings.

Sharing a special anecdote about the track, Sanjay Dutt said, “The makers initially approached me for this song, and I felt an instant connection with it. A few conversations later, I was on board for the movie. This is my favourite track from the film, as I have always been a Shiv Bhakt—this is my tribute to the Almighty.”

The powerful track Mahakaal-Mahakaali is sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi composed & lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed . The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

Sanjay Dutt plays Ghostbuster

In the movie, Sanjay Dutt essays the role of a ghostbuster for the very first time, and he has impressed the audiences massively in the recently launched trailer. He opens up about what made him give a nod to this horror-action-comedy. He said, ”I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film which is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack. But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role. I am playing a ghostbuster baba for the first time. I had a lot of fun while playing this character which has mass appeal.”

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release hitting theatres on 1st May 2025.