Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar)

Kareena Kapoor in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 'The Buckingham Murders', which failed to garner footfall in theatres, after it hit the big screens in September, is now available for streaming on OTT. Directed by Hansal Mehta, who is best known for ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’, the film also marked Kareen’s debut as a film producer alongside Ektaa Kapoor.

'The Buckingham Murders' available on Netflix

After the theatrical run, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'The Buckingham Murders' released on Netflix on November 8. The mystery drama revolves around Sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. The film's ensemble also includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. 'The Buckingham Murders' was released in theatres on September 13.

During the trailer launch, Kareena said, “A mother's love needs no language, her love is expressed through her eyes. The thread of the mother's emotion and her love for her child connected with me on a subconscious level. And, I love playing a detective, it's one of my favourite characters to portray on screen”.

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Kareena had revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.'

"I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that," she said.

Why Hansal Mehta chose Kareena Kapoor to essay the lead

Hansal Mehta told IANS that Kareena Kapoor has the perfect balance of acting prowess and star power but the actor in her is often overshadowed by her star power, and it’s solely because of the audience’s perception.

He shared, “Kareena is a star with tremendous enduring appeal. I have always looked beyond that and seen her as a fine actor whose acting prowess has been overshadowed by her glamour. I wanted to subvert that glamour and explore Kareena the actor and I was thrilled when she agreed to do the film. What a fine actor she is. And a terrific collaborator on set”.