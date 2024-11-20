Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: These Mumbaikars drove back 680 km to vote today, will you go 2 km?
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unprecedented period in Maharashtra politics as state votes today, national parties rely on regional parties to win your vote
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles
Mumbai: Man who only stole from rich nabbed
Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > The curious case of two Kumars Dilip Dileep and their Saira Banus

The curious case of two Kumars: Dilip, Dileep, and their Saira Banus

Updated on: 20 November,2024 06:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

There's an uncanny similarity between Dilip Kumar and Dileep Kumar. The two have ruled the hearts of Bollywood in the fields of acting and music respectively

The curious case of two Kumars: Dilip, Dileep, and their Saira Banus

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
The curious case of two Kumars: Dilip, Dileep, and their Saira Banus
x
00:00

Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu are headed for a divorce. The couple stayed together 29 years, completing silver jubilee, and were just short of clocking 3 decades of marital bliss. 


The divorce was apparently initiated by Rahman’s wife and points to growing indifference between the couple.


However, Rahman and his marriage have an interesting connection with the late actor Dilip Kumar. Rahman, who was born A. S. Dileep Kumar, converted to Islam at the age of 23 and was married to Saira Banu, the namesake of Dilip Kumar’s wife. While the actor couple stayed together until the passing away of Dilip Kumar, Rahman and his wife parted ways after 29 years.


Also, while Rahman converted to Islam and changed his name, Dilip Kumar was born Muhammad Yusuf Khan and changed his name to appeal to a wider audience.

Earlier, Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah had shared the cause of the marriage breakdown in the glamour world.

She spoke in general about marriage and its dynamics in the film industries in an old video, “One is boredom in a marriage because you have seen it all. They move on from one marriage to the other because of boredom. And that is very very sort of peculiar to Bollywood and super-rich families. You know, so I feel that is one thing that I have not seen in a lot of other marriages. Secondly, I think they live very very different sexual lives”.

She added, “I think that the expectations from a sex life are much higher in these set-ups than may be in a normal person's marriage. The main issues are boredom, and ‘I am not being given enough importance’”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ar rahman saira banu dilip kumar bollywood news bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK