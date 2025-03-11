Sources say The Diplomat, inspired by Uzma Ahmed’s repatriation, was screened for the MEA; CBFC asked the makers to add disclaimer about supporting strong ties with neighbouring countries

With The Diplomat, actor-producer John Abraham and director Shivam Nair are bringing a political thriller inspired by the 2017 episode of Uzma Ahmed’s repatriation. It has been learnt that ahead of its March 14 release, the makers screened the movie for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the first week of March. Following that, on March 6, the Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, and Revathy-starrer was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a mandate—the makers were instructed to add a disclaimer stating that they support maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries.

In The Diplomat, Khateeb’s character is modelled on Ahmed, who, in May 2017, had escaped from her husband’s house in Pakistan, and knocked on the doors of the Indian Embassy in Islamabad for help, claiming that she was forced to marry him at gunpoint. Indian diplomat JP Singh, who had led her repatriation to India, is played by Abraham. Sources indicate that the MEA screening focused on ensuring that the film’s narrative did not adversely affect India’s diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The CBFC’s demand for the disclaimer was a step towards that. A source says, “Considering the film is centred on international diplomacy, a visual and an audio disclaimer was added to emphasise that while the core matter may be inspired by a true incident, its portrayal of geopolitical tensions is dramatised and does not reflect the Indian government’s stance. The film is set in Pakistan. It was important to highlight this aspect since the two countries’ relations are a sensitive matter.”

The source adds that the CBFC has allowed many real names to be used, beginning with Khateeb’s character being named after Ahmed. “Sushma Swaraj [then Minister of External Affairs], JP Singh and Prashant Jadhav’s names have been used in portions after the makers submitted relevant documents. A scene of a young boy killing a woman has been reduced, and an expletive, muted,” states the source.

