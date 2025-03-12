Based on a real-life incident, The Diplomat follows Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman who seeks refuge at the Indian Embassy after being forced into marriage in Pakistan

The Diplomat movie review

Runtime: 2 hours

Cast: John Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi

Director: Shivam Nair

What do you expect when you hear that a movie is based on India-Pakistan relations? A lot of cheesy lines, high-octane drama, action, and some slogans that force you to feel patriotic? Well, surprisingly, The Diplomat, a film that explores the international relationship between two of the biggest rival countries, India and Pakistan, doesn’t check any of those boxes, yet it still lands decently.

John Abraham, who was last seen in Vedaa, ensures that this time he picks a solid script.

The Plot

Based on a real-life incident, The Diplomat follows Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman who seeks refuge at the Indian Embassy after being forced into marriage in Pakistan and subjected to physical and sexual assault. The story unfolds through the challenges faced by real-life diplomat J.P. Singh as he works tirelessly to bring Uzma home while maneuvering through diplomatic hurdles, legal complexities, and pressure from both governments.

In recent times, we have seen several films exploring India-Pakistan tensions, with a few inspired by real-life incidents—one of the latest being Sky Force. While Sky Force has a completely different story and backdrop, The Diplomat stands out when compared. The reason? John Abraham's film does not force patriotism down your throat with cliched dialogues like "Tera baap Hindustan".

What Works

Though Shivam Nair’s direction has its flaws, the film still delivers a believable story that doesn’t serve a propaganda-laden platter. The guts to use real-life names for characters and avoid dressing an actor like a well-known minister while keeping them unnamed adds to the film’s authenticity.

Jagjeet Sandhu, who plays an ISI personnel and the husband of Sadia Khateeb’s character, delivers an impressive performance—when he hits his wife, you feel the pain. Sharib Hashmi, as an investigative journalist and a member of the Indian Embassy, is a treat to watch. It seems like Kumud Mishra has a knack for signing films that explore themes like India-Pakistan relations and hijacks, and rightly so—his quirky yet strong performances always leave the audience smiling.

Where It Falls Short

If the story is engaging and the performances are commendable, then what holds this film back? The backdrop. Despite its strengths, The Diplomat struggles with a sense of deja vu. We have seen these same mountainous settings, a man who beats his wife, and a girl who mistakenly lands in Pakistan, multiple times. This theme has been done to death, making even a fresh story feel familiar.

Final Verdict

All said and done, The Diplomat stands out as one of John Abraham’s best films. If you want to watch an India-Pakistan movie that is free from propaganda and gives insight into international negotiations, diplomacy, and cross-border relationships, this film is worth your time.